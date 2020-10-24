Anny peacefully passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020. Anny was born in Eygelshoven, Netherlands on June 20, 1924. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, William E Kelsheimer, and her daughter-in-law, Sharon Kelsheimer. Anny is survived by her sons, Hubert and wife Claudia, Richard and wife Traci, Steven and wife Nancy, and her daughter Mary Kay Bohannon and husband Barry, 8 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren.
Anny spent her childhood in Holland and at the age of 19 she met and married the love of her life. In 1945, just as Holland was being liberated during WWII, she was riding her bike and on the corner bench was an American soldier. From this point to death was a love created and shared with many.
Anny sailed to the United States as a war bride. The happy couple settled in Wichita, Kansas where the boys were born. As Anny became acclimated to American life, she managed to find time to learn how to knit. Many sweaters and mittens later, she found herself and family moving to Waco, Texas where Mary Kay was born. In 1957 the family moved to New Braunfels, Texas where she remained living until her death.
Anny’s sweet and giving personality led her to share time volunteering at the hospital. To weather the hot summers, she volunteered as President of the New Braunfels Aquatic Club and years later became President of the NBHS Band Boosters. In her retirement, she found working at Willis Town and Travel dress shop rewarding and naturally, she liked helping others look their best. Her flare for looking good every day was coupled with staying active and walking 2 miles a day. On her days off she participated in the Gay 40s Club and played bridge with friends. Anny traveled to Holland many times and her love of family will always be cherished.
There will be a Memorial Service on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 3pm at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home, 189 N. Seguin Ave., New Braunfels, Tx 78130. If desired donations may be made to Anny’s favorite charity, St Jude.org.
