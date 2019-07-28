Madelyn Schmidt gained her heavenly wings on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the age of 87. Madelyn was born in New Braunfels, TX on February 25, 1932 to Frank and Sophie (Ott) Froelich. She attended and graduated from New Braunfels High School. She worked for Krueger Chevrolet during her high school years as a bookkeeper. After graduation, she went to work at Nationals 5+dime. In 1955 she met the love of her life Elgin (Gene) Schmidt while attending a Saturday night dance at Anhalt Hall. They were married a short time thereafter, and moved to Seguin where she became a housewife and raised her family. Madelyn was a longtime member of St. James Catholic Church, some of the things she loved to play were Bingo, Dominoes, Bunco, her favorite was Skip Bo. Her children referred to her as the “Skip Bo Queen” because she won most games played. And nothing could compare to her thrifty finds, Madelyn loved going to garage sales, estate sales and thrift stores, she loved finding good deals and precious treasures. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Elgin Anton (Gene) Schmidt, and her parents, Frank and Sophie (Ott) Froelich, son-in-law, Patrick (Pat) Trost, and granddaughter-in-law, Jayme Tumlinson. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She is survived by six children and their spouses, Dolores (Lorrie) Corley and husband Robert, Elgin (Butch) Schmidt, Jr., Linda Batot and husband John, Karen Tumlinson and husband Mike, Michael (Mike) Schmidt and wife DeLinda, and Geralyn Schmidt and partner Richard Deal; sister, Irene Friesenhahn; brother-in-law, Charles Schmidt; sister-in-laws, Shirley Malone and husband Stanley, Betty Schmidt, and Judy Schmidt; thirteen grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren and one due in December, six step grandchildren; four step great-grandchildren; and two step great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends and neighbors. Serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons, Kerry Schmidt, Michael Tumlinson II, Wade Trost, Chad Gann, Kody Schmidt, and Shawn Schmidt. Honorary pallbearers will be her great-grandsons, Jason Rodriguez, Cade, Colt, and Cohen Strauch, Karsyn Kissiar and Michael (Trip) Tumlinson III. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. A rosary will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 9:30 am at St. James Catholic Church followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church with Rev. Gregory J. Nevlud officiating. Interment will follow at San Geronimo Cemetery. A reception will follow at St. James Catholic Church. Memorial contributions may be made to St. James Catholic Church, 510 S. Camp St., Seguin, Texas, 78155, American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75231, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.
Commented