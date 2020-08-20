Our Lord and Savior called Robert Lemuel Walker “Bob”, age 94, to his final home on August 10th, 2020. Bob was born in San Antonio, Tx November 21st, 1925 to Vera Greene Walker and William Lemuel Walker, and he had 1 sister, Carolyn. He was raised in a household that included his beloved maternal grandmother, Lina, whom all the kids called ‘Mama”. His family and the families of his 3 maternal aunts, OMA, FAYE, and MAMIE, were all close, and his cousins Jean and Patsy Dromgoole, Nancy Kanady, and Keith Greene were like siblings.
Growing up in the shadow of Stinson Field during the 1920’s, Bob fell in love with flying at an early age. He joined the Army Air Force straight from High School, near the end of WWII. He met his wife of 50 years, Alma Joyce Dozier “AJ”, while training in Lubbock and they married as soon as he finished flight school in 1952. He was soon recalled to serve in the Korean War and flew transport planes out of Japan, as a Captain in the Air Force. He was always a proud patriot and very proud of his service.
Using the GI Bill, he attended college at SAC, Texas A&M and University of Texas. He and AJ soon had 3 girls: Sandra Lee, Phyllis Jan, and Shelly Ann. They raised their family in San Antonio after he became an Air Traffic Controller, and then transferred to the Houston area and lived in Conroe until their retirement. They retired to Kerrville in the early 90’s. She preceded him in death in Nov 2002.
Bob enjoyed so many things. He loved all kinds of music. He remembered his young aunts playing their 78’s in the house and kept many of them. He loved tunes from old Hank Williams, Glen Miller, Roger Miller, Tijuana Brass, show tunes, and old Hymns. He definitely had his share of hobbies—he loved hunting and fishing. He worked as a photographer after leaving the service and continued that throughout his life. He built model planes, collected stamps and coins and turned them into businesses. He learned to whittle at the age of 70. He participated in several VFW’s and his Military Fliers Club. He was raised Baptist, but attended the Methodist Church occasionally with AJ, a lifelong Methodist, but he always said he found God in Nature. His main loves were taking care of his wife and home and his beloved grandchildren, Kodi and Kate Kramer, and he was able to meet 3 of his 4 great grandchildren: Bowen, Karsyn, & Kamryn Kieler and Braxon Woolsey.
Bob is survived by cousin Nancy Smith and her husband Denny Smith; his 3 daughters; his son-in-law Michael Kramer; his 2 granddaughters and their husbands Aaron Kieler and Eli Woolsey; his 4 great grandchildren; and his 3 nieces and 1 nephew. Although the family is grieving his loss, we are also grateful the Lord called him home after a 15year battle with Alzheimer’s and he is free. Thank you to all of the staff at The Village GardenRidge and Heart of Texas Hospice.
A private graveside service will be held Saturday, August 15th, at Garden of Memories in Kerrville, Tx. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the New Braunfels Food Bank or a Veteran’s organization of your choice.
Commented