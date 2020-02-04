George Goepf Feb 4, 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Arrangements are pending at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home (www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com) in New Braunfels, Texas for George Goepf who passed away on February 2, 2020 at the age of 91. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesComal Drug closes its doors after decades of careEduardo P. Garcia, Jr.Realignment juggles local sports teamsRichard ChewDennis Arno WeidnerMental health care a focus in Canyon LakeNB man sentenced in 2016 robbery, stabbingCraig Grant StrohmLucille DuMenil IsaacsDonald David Wilson Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSenate should do its job (4)Middle class has benefited under Trump presidency (3)Comal Drug closes its doors after decades of care (3)Texas Senators should move past politics and do their job (2)End the slaughter of animals that help fill our menus (2)Downtown development sparks history worries (2)Bus tours highlight homes’ makeovers (1)Death penalty case would be first for Guadalupe County (1)City to uncover time capsule buried in '70s (1)A sudden scrape with honesty (1)
Commented