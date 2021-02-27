Alric “Al” Gonzalez

Alric Gonzalez, “Al,” “Bebe” to family, born on December 28, 1954 passed away on January 25, 2021 at the age of 66.
He was a loving son to Mamie R. and father to three daughters and spouses (Avri and Anthony D., Evin G., Corbin and Matthew T.), very proud grandfather to Garnett, Caedan, Lisa, Luca and Ali, and husband to Lisa G. A week before his death he was surrounded by his family and his brother, Noe G.
Al received his Master’s degree in Education at Southwest Texas State and went on to get additional certificates, one in administration. He started his teaching career bartering for donuts. He continued to work with one client (a stroke patient) after the insurance would no longer pay just because he wanted to help! He worked in several public-school districts in San Antonio developing programs for children with emotional and educational problems. He was an administrator at Holmgreen Jr. Sr. High helping those children, teachers and parents who needed help the most. He worked in New Braunfels at Carl Schurz school again following his passion to teach and work with children, teachers and parents.
He enjoyed watching his daughters play softball and do their band performances. He was thrilled to see Garnett in various sports. He went to Corpus bi-weekly to take care of his mom.
After retiring, he worked several different jobs but settled into opening his own pool business, Al-G pool services. His weekly pool service often turned into coffee and cookie visits with many of his customers!
He suffered a severe stroke 3 ½ years ago. He fought hard to learn to walk and talk. He continued to enjoy his family, watching Garnett participate in sports and spending time outside on the walking trail. His spirit to succeed will not be forgotten!
The family would like to thank family members- Lisa’s dad, her brothers and sister and their spouses for all of their help and support, Noe-Al’s brother for the visits and phone calls. Thank you also to long-time family friends, Wilfred W. -his bi-weekly visits were appreciated and Yvette H.-phone calls and visits. Al was blessed to have Sylvia A. for his daily care-giver and Pete M., another care-giver.
Thank you to all of Al’s friends on the walking trail who would take time to say “hello” and for letting your furry friends greet Al-it put a smile on his face and touched his heart!
The family thanks the staff, therapists, and doctors at University Hospital in San Antonio, Resolute Hospital in New Braunfels, N.B. Regional Hospital, Dr Gruhlkey and Dr. Williams. A special thanks to Hope Hospice in New Braunfels. Again, Al was very blessed to have the warmth and care of Patti, his nurse, Sarah, his case manager, Velinda-massage therapist, Jo Ann-assistant, Jonathan-chaplain and to all of the nurses and volunteers who called weekly to check in on us! Thank you all!
There will be a private service at a later date.
“If I had words to make a day for you, I’d sing you a morning golden and new. I would make this day last for all time. Give you a night deep in moonshine.”
Scott Fitzgerald & Yvonne Keeley.
Commented