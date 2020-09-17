John Douglas Whelan, of New Braunfels, Texas, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 at the age of 81. He was born on April 27, 1939 in Welland, Ontario, Canada to parents John and Lilian Whelan. In 1963 he married Frances Gloria Jamieson in Burlington, Ontario, Canada. They had two sons, Andrew Douglas and John Carl Michael. Doug earned a Bachelor of Science with Honors in Metallurgical Engineering from Queens University, Canada in 1962; and subsequently earned a Degree in Master of Business Administration from the University of Houston in 1971.
Doug had a long and accomplished career in the aerospace industry. In 1965, he worked for Cameron Iron Works in Houston, TX from 1965 to 1994 where he held various positions ranging from metallurgist to VP-level positions in Manufacturing, Marketing, and Technology. He was President of the Forging Division of Wyman Gordon Co. in Worcester, Massachusetts from 1994 to end of 1997, when he was named President and Chief Operating Officer. After his retirement in 1999, he served on the Board of Directors of Sifco Industries, in Cleveland, Ohio for 14 years, and on the Board of Advisors for Forged Products in Houston, Texas for 10 years. Upon retirement he and Gloria moved to Newbury, New Hampshire where they lived on the shores of beautiful Lake Sunapee for 14 years. During this time, he served on the Board of Directors and was Fundraising Chairman for the renovation of the historically important 1832 Center Meeting House of Newbury, NH. Seven years ago, Doug and Gloria settled in New Braunfels, Texas. Doug loved his family first; followed by good friends, nature, boating, skiing, hiking, and giving generously. He believed that the family bond was of fundamental importance; of being a good steward of resources, that honesty is always the best policy; and that belief in maintaining a healthy work/life balance were the basic principles of living the good life that Our God intended.
Doug is survived by Gloria, his wife of 57 years; two sons Andrew and Michael and their wives Jennifer and Tami, of New Braunfels and Houston; and three grandchildren, Ava, Sean and Clara. Also surviving are his sister Sharon and her family of Niagara Falls, Canada; brother Jerry and his family, of Springboro, Ohio and numerous extended family members who loved him dearly. He was predeceased by his sister, Marilyn Gracey, of Wellandport, Ontario Canada.
The family is planning a celebration of life event in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to Hope Hospice of New Braunfels would be appreciated.
