In loving memory of Darlene McIntosh, of Spring Branch, TX, she went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday February 19, 2021 at the age of 80. She was born May 27, 1940 and is a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, Nana, and great Nana. She is survived by her wonderful beloved husband of 52 years, to Don McIntosh; 3 sons; Tim Bolton, Troy Bolton, Donnie McIntosh; 6 daughters; Terrie Bolton, Connie Smith, Danita Mason, Billie Jean Olmstead, Debbie Pierotti, and Laurel McIntosh. 24 loving grandchildren, 31 loving great-grandchildren. She always had a contagious smile and laugh that everyone loved. She had such a loving heart that her home was open to anyone. She was a Christian woman with various businesses including owner of The Hair Station, Garden Center, Faithville “Gathering Place/Amazing Love Catering” built on faith and love. She was famous for her BBQ Sauce and Salsa which were secret family recipes. Her most favorite Holiday Season included Easter and Christmas, the two that focused around her Savior, Jesus Christ which brought her entire family together under one roof. Join us for the Celebration of life at The Tree of Life Church in New Braunfels, TX at 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 27, 2021. If you would like to send any flowers to the family please send to The Tree of Life Church at 5513 IH-35 South New Braunfels, TX 78132. Darlene will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and community.
A Letter for Nana
Our dearest Nana,
I know you’re looking down on us all and smiling on the beautiful family you and papa created full of love and commitment for one another. Oh how I wish we could hear your laugh just one more time, but you wouldn’t want us to be sad. So, today I choose to think about the sweet memories we have with the greatest Nana in the world.
You always loved throwing a good party to get the whole family together. You were the best planner and thought of every detail to make it perfect. Family gatherings on a Sunday afternoon were one of our favorites! The sun shining down, the smell of Papa’s BBQ, and all the kids laughing and running around the ranch. That made your heart full more than anything to have us all there.
I remember summers at the blue house and the random pool parties on the weekends. The grandkids swimming, you and papa swinging in the chair, warm towels wrapped around us, and music blaring from the old silver boom box. Those were what summers were made of.
But most of all, I’ll remember the stories you told your grandkids. You never read it from a book, but instead retold your own version of our favorite books. We’d kick papa out of bed (that always made you laugh) and you’d lay there telling us the story of Goldilocks and the Three Bears while making up voices for all the characters. I can still hear your voice when you’d say, “Who’s been sleeping in my bed?” in your best papa bear grumpy voice. It makes me smile every time.
I hope you know the legacy you left, such a strong and beautiful soul you had. You were the most loving and selfless woman, our hero and role model. The love you and papa shared is truly one of a kind, the best love story there is. Your memory will live on through each of your children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren as we continue to share our stories about you and live a life that would make you proud. You were and always will be “The Greatest Nana in the Whole Wide World”. Until we see you again, keep dancing and singing for Jesus.
