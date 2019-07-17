Nathan Leon Self passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the age of 43. Nathan was born April 19, 1976 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Bill and Sandy Self.
He graduated from Canyon High School in 1994. Nathan enjoyed spending time with family; friends; beloved pet, Rocky; playing games; watching movies and enjoying the outdoors.
Nathan is survived by his mother Sandra (Sandy) Self, brothers Scott (Sandra), Kevin (Andrea) and nephew Trevor (Taylor) Self. Nathan is also survived by his Uncle LeRoy (Susan) Schleicher and Aunt Gayle Schleicher along with numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father Bill Self, grandparents Dr. LeRoy (Florine) Schleicher and Frank (Bessie) Self.
A private memorial service for family and close friends will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Hope Hospice or Humane Society of New Braunfels.
Commented