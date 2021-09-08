September 22, 1946
September 6, 2021
Ronald Herbert Hanz, age 74, entered into his heavenly home on Monday, September 6, 2021 in New Braunfels, Texas. He was born to Herbert and Audrey (Sapp) Hanz on September 22, 1946 in New Braunfels, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Maureen and Carol Jean.
He is survived by his loving wife, Christobel; his sons, Ron and wife Becky, Russell and wife Liz and his six amazing grandchildren, Tanner, Trey, Sophia, Garrett, Tate, and Zack.
Ron graduated from Canyon High School and Southwest Texas State University. He honorably served in the United States Navy. He owned and operated a very successful real estate appraisal business in New Braunfels, Texas.
Memorial Service will be held at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Samaritan’s Purse.
