It is with deep sadness that we are sharing the passing of our beloved Ronnie Keith Moore on April 18, 2020. Ronnie was a devoted and loving husband to his wife Valerie for the past 35 years. The love they shared was one in million and a blueprint for all of us to follow. He leaves behind his loving children, Ryan Moravits & wife Valerie, his daughter Samantha Moore and his 2 grandchildren Nevaeh and Brody all of New Braunfels. Ronnie’s children and grandchildren were the lights of his life, his best friends and brought him pure happiness and joy. We were all extremely fortunate to have a wonderful example of a husband, father and grandfather. He was most proud of his children and grandchildren and made sure each of them knew of his love and pride for them every day.
He is survived by a his wife Valerie Moore, His children Samantha Moore and Ryan Moravits and wife Valerie, grandchildren Nevaeh and Brody, brother Sam Moore & wife Angie of Mississippi, his sister Becky Moore Sykes & husband David of Boerne, Aunts Faye Bruner and Helen Smith and Uncle Jim Griffin, all of Mississippi. His beloved brothers and sisters in law, cousins and many nieces and nephews all of whom were incredibly special to him. They all loved their brother and uncle so very much. Ronnie was a sweet soul who never failed to show his love freely and often. He had special relationships with each person in his family.
Ronnie is predeceased by his parents, Sam & Eva Moore, his sister Glenda Moore Miller, and his best friend Ricky McGee all of whom we know were there to meet him in heaven with open arms.
Ronnie loved God and knew what was waiting for him when he went to be with our Lord. We’ve never known a more kind; gentle and loving man and he deserves all the love and happiness waiting for him there.
We would like to thank Dr. Lynn Thompson and Nurse Mary for their friendship and care. You both were dedicated to him and his health which was a comfort to us both.
For those that have reached out to us, thank you & God bless you for your love and kindness. Ronnie touched so many lives and your outpouring of love for him has been a gift and comfort to us. During this unfortunate time of quarantine there is not currently a date for a service. A celebration of life will be held & announced at a future date.
