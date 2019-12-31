Agnes L. Merz Hoehne, of New Braunfels, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Eden Hill Communities, at the age of 88 years.
She was born June 26, 1931, in Guadalupe County, Texas, to Erwin and Alwina Merz. She attended Santa Clara School and worked on the family farm near Marion, Texas.
Agnes married the love of her life, Leon V. Hoehne, on October 5, 1948, in Geronimo, Texas. He preceded her in death on December 8, 1996, at the age of 70 years.
She worked in the cafeteria at Goodwin Elementary School for 32 years, and was proud to have fed so many students in Comal County. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in New Braunfels. Agnes loved to do artwork, especially oil paintings, as well as various arts and crafts. She was a wonderful cook and baker, and a gifted seamstress. Agnes and Leon loved to go dancing together. She enjoyed being outside working in her yard and garden.
Agnes is preceded in death by her husband Leon, her parents, her sisters Rayna Foerster and husband Leroy, Ruby Fritz and husband Atlee, Hazel Bodza and husband Frank, brother-in-law Harvey Hoehne and wife Evelyn, nieces Diana Thompson and Debbie Baker, and nephew Brian Bodza.
She is survived by her daughter Martha Hoevel and husband Mike, and grandson Brandon Hoevel, of New Braunfels; her sister Evelyn Haas and husband Ewald, of New Braunfels; her brother Erwin Merz, Jr. and wife Barbara, of Lubbock, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Visitation will be at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home on Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be at St. Paul Lutheran Church in New Braunfels on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park, with a reception following at St. Paul Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall. Memorials may be given to Hope Hospice of New Braunfels, St. Paul Lutheran Church, or the charity of one’s choice.
