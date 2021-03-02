Jeffrey Lynn Krause of Seguin, passed away at his home on February 25, 2021 at the age of 62. Jeff was born on May 2, 1958 in Seguin, Texas to Faye Ann (Reynolds) and Otto Fred Krause, Jr., the first of three children. With a strong work ethic, he helped his father run the family owned business “Krause Hauling and Excavating”, starting at the age of 15. He had a God given and love for operating heavy equipment and driving dump trucks. He loved his community and the people that he knew. He enjoyed being at home with his wife of 3 years, Doris Kay, whom he had known for 30 years. When not working he loved being active on his farm and having his two sons around.
Jeffrey is preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his loving wife, Doris Kay Boessling Krause; sons, Mark Krause and Matthew Grimm Krause; grandchildren, Troy and Gabriella Krause; sisters, Cheryl Krause Romans and Loretta Krause Strache; three nephews and one niece, numerous cousins and other loving family members and many friends.
This has been a hard loss for all his family and friends. Jeff will be remembered and loved greatly by all. Following cremation, a celebration of life service will be scheduled at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Geronimo Volunteer Fire Department, P. O. Box 51, Geronimo, Texas, 78115-0051 or to the Guadalupe County Humane Society, P. O. Box 1593, Seguin, TX, 78155-1593. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.
