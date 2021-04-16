Roy A Parker, Jr., born January 16, 1941, passed away peacefully at his home on April 7, 2021. He was called by His Father to his forever, heavenly home. He was greeted by his parents, Roy Abner Sr., Robbie Holt Parker and his beautiful sister Dolly Hair and by Carol Parker. He will be missed by his surviving family – his wife June Parker, his children - Stephanie Hyman and son in law Randal Hyman, Troy Parker and his daughter in law, Lisa Parker, Lee Carrijo and son in law Fred Carrijo, his stepdaughters Stephanie Cox, Jenny Allen and son in law Shawn Allen, his 14 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren, sisters Geri and her husband Lee Bertillion, Fran and her husband Jim Larson, and Ann Roznovsky, and many nieces and nephews and by his devoted pets, Dolly and Sandy.
Roy was born and raised in Galena Park, Houston. During his school career, he was active and excelled in sports including boxing, track, and football. Roy served in the navy for 4 years and during this period travelled the world. After serving in the Navy, Roy spent a number years as a high voltage lineman working on and building high-line towers. Roy later went on to work with his Father at Antique Brick & Supply Company, which he later owned and operated. Roy took great pride in the beautiful historical brick he supplied to builders and contractors. Roy became a residential appraiser during his last years of working before he retired to the full time endeavor of golf. Roy was passionate about everything he did and he was able to participate in his biggest passion – golf, up until the day before he passed away. We will miss him, but we have faith that we will all be meeting again – in the presence of Jesus Christ, our hope and our Savior.
A funeral service will be held 4pm Friday, April 23, 2021 at Addison Funeral Home in Spring, Texas with visitation at 3pm. The family requests that all those attending the memorial service wear a mask and golf attire is recommended.
