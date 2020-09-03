William Lynn “Bill”Waggener

Bill Waggener of Canyon Lake lost his fierce battle with brain cancer on August 20, 2020, with his wife Pat by his side. He fought with grace, courage, faith, and the strength of character for which he was known. From the moment he was diagnosed with an incurable brain tumor, he chose to be filled with gratitude for the wonderful life he was blessed to have experienced, and which was shaped by all his family and friends whom he loved dearly.
Bill was born to Albert and Ann Waggener in Sikeston, MO on November 18, 1949. The family moved to Lima, Peru when he was two years old, and lived there for 5 years. They then moved to Houston, where Bill attended Bellaire High School, and he proved to be a gifted football player. In his senior year they moved to Lafayette, LA, where he also played football. Bill subsequently enrolled in LSU and received a degree in Finance, Business, and Real Estate in 1972. Bill remained a dedicated LSU fan until his passing. At LSU he met Pat, the love of his life. They married shortly after graduation and moved to Houston. Bill was a real estate developer and land syndicator by trade, and at 27 he began developing his first townhome project. In 2000, he and Pat moved to Canyon Lake to develop Waggener Ranch. It was a labor of love, and a memorial to his own father, who had owned the 2AW Ranch for many years.
Bill was an adventurous and accomplished sailor, placing First in Fleet in the Harvest Moon Regatta, as well as various other years of winning First and Second in Class. He was also an accomplished snow skier, water skier, archer, and he worked out avidly for most of his life. He loved to travel;he and Pat were fortunate enough to be able to travel to many countries, including Bill’s childhood home of Peru. Bill was the consummate family man, honest, fair, generous to a fault, and he treasured the many friends he made over the years. He was a wonderful host and a true gentleman. He will be remembered for giving generously of his time and resources to his family and friends, and equally to many people in need along the way. And no one who ever met him will forget his bold, infectious laugh.
Bill is survived by his wife Pat, his son Trey Waggener, his daughter Ashley Waggener Brittingham (Nathan), and grandsons, Liam and Patrick Waggener, all of whom he loved so much and was very proud. He is also survived by and loved his sister, Melinda Waggener Wilson (Tom), brothers-in-law Tim DeVane, Jr. (Barb Grass) and David DeVane (Kathleen). He leaves one niece and four nephews, several great-nieces and nephews, cousins, and last, but not least, a Min Pin named Ouisie, who was his constant companion until the end. There will be a celebration of Bill’s life when it is deemed safe to gather.
The family would like to thank everyone at UTSA/MDAnderson (Mays) Cancer Clinic for their expertise and kind care. Memorial donations may be made to:Mays Cancer Center, Office of Institutional Advancement, 7703 Floyd Curl Drive, MC-7835, San Antonio TX 78229.
