David Blackburn, age 71, passed away at Christus Santa Rosa on Sunday, September 5, 2021. David was born on July 27, 1950 in Blanco, Texas to Bill and Maxine Blackburn.
David worked over 50 years perfecting his craft in the masonry field to become one of the best masons in the hill country. He took great pride in the quality of his work. He valued hard work and doing what was right by others and as a result was well respected in the community.
David is preceded in death by his brother, Henry Carroll Blackburn and sister, Joyce Faye Bettinger. He is survived by his children, Matthew Blackburn (Malissa), Tammy McKinney, and Jetta Mele (Hank); grandchildren, Megan Watts (Colton), Mason Blackburn, Sierra McKinney, Madison Blackburn, Blake Mele, Erica McKinney, Lexus Mele, and Jacen Mele; great-grandchildren, Lucian Watts; and siblings, James, Walter, Wilson and Leslie Blackburn.
A Celebration of Life will be held at First Baptist Church in Blanco on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 2:00 PM. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries
