John Leissner passed away on Sunday, November 3rd in Houston, Texas at the age of 58. John graduated from New Braunfels High School in 1979 and Baylor University in 1984. At Baylor he was a Member of Beta Theta Pi Fraternity. He is a member of First Protestant Church in New Braunfels.
John is survived by parents Carole & Layton Leissner of New Braunfels, sister Lisa Callahan and husband David and nephew Zack Callahan, all of Fredricksburg.
A graveside service will be held on Monday November 18th at 11:00 A.M. at Comal Cemetery.
