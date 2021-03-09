Virginia Rolston, beloved sister, wife, mother, and grandmother passed away on February 9, 2021 at the age of 95. Born in Adkins, TX on December 9, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Sallie Kosub, and the youngest of their four children. Upon graduation from high school, she moved to San Antonio, and began her career with a clothing manufacturing company. With her love of fashion and experience in garment construction, she began as a seamstress before getting promoted to the accounting department. It was in San Antonio that she met and later married her husband Glenn. His career took them to Amarillo and Dallas before they settled back in San Antonio and began raising a family. While her daughters were growing up, Virginia worked part-time in accounting and retail, but invested the majority of time in her family. Her children, grandchildren and grand dogs were the light of her life. From cooking and baking to gardening and sewing, she was always creating something wonderful and sharing her love and words of wisdom along the way. Because she grew up during the Great Depression and learned at an early age to make due with what she had, Virginia was incredibly resourceful. What she called “just common sense” was incredible intellect and innovation that she maintained throughout her 95 years. Virginia also loved music, and she and Glenn shared a passion for dancing. Together, they helped form a ballroom dance club where they made friendships that spanned over 50 years. When their children were grown, the group enjoyed taking cruises together to all parts of the world, often joined by their children and/or grandchildren.
Virginia loved the Lord, lived a life of faith, and was a proud member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church for over 40 years. Throughout her life, people were drawn to her kindness, and though Virginia was known for her sweet nature, she was also an incredibly strong lady who quietly and handily weathered some tough times across her 95 years, leaving a legacy of courage, perseverance, and strength. We would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Rio Terra Senior Living in New Braunfels for their outstanding care over the 5+ years Virginia lived there, and most especially, for the many friendships she made and the love she was shown by so many.
Virginia is survived by daughter Teresa Nichols, husband Larry, and daughter Diana LaRocca, as well as grandchildren Christina Dannen, husband Cody, and Kevin LaRocca, plus several nieces, nephews and other dear family members. She touched many people throughout her life with her generosity and sweet smile, and she will be remembered by all of us with a smile in our hearts.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, March 10 from 6-8pm at Sunset Memorial Park, 1701 Austin Hwy, San Antonio. Funeral services officiated by clergy from St. John Neumann will be held at Sunset Memorial on Thursday, March 11 at 12:00pm, with internment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Kevin LaRocca, Gerald Kosub, Nathan Kosub, Phil Imbody, and Larry Nichols. For those unable to attend in-person, the service will also be live-streamed from Sunset Memorial’s Facebook page at https://m.facebook.com/SunsetFuneral
Condolences and memories can also be shared with the family at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.com
