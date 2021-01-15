Fritz B. Scheffel, Jr. passed away to heaven to be with his Savior Jesus on January 11, 2021 at the age of 83. A resident of Alpharetta, Georgia, for over 30 years, Fritz grew up in McQueeney and New Braunfels, Texas. He was born October 28, 1937, the son of Fritz B. Scheffel, Sr. and Doris Herre Scheffel. He graduated from New Braunfels High School in 1955 and from the University of Texas at Austin in 1959. While residing in Texas he was a member of the Texas Board of Pharmacy, the Texas National Guard for 12 years, First Protestant Church of New Braunfels, the Lions Club of Seguin, and the Board of Directors of the Landa Park Golf Course in New Braunfels. While residing in Georgia he was a member of Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church and sang in the choir for many years. He will be missed by many and is survived by his loving wife Judy (nee Vivroux), their three children (Fritzi Griffis and her husband Andy, Steve Scheffel, and Patty Pearce and her husband James), 6 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, his brother John Scheffel Sr., and 6 nephews and nieces with their families. Because of COVID-19 restrictions the memorial will be a small gathering via Zoom. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to Mt. Pisgah Methodist Church of Alpharetta, GA.
