Ruben Aguirre, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at his home in Live Oak, TX at the age of 73.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Juan and Maria (Garcia) Aguirre. He is survived by his loving wife, Debi Aguirre; daughter, Angela (Aguirre) and her husband, Matt Mussillo; and granddaughters Charlie, Sunshine, and Hannah; stepson Damon and his wife Alina Delarosa; and grandsons Kent and Kyle; Stepdaughter Nikki and husband Benjamin Jordan and grandsons Ethan and Evan.
He is also survived by brothers, Juan Gilberto Aguirre and his wife Elida; Hector Aguirre; sisters Raquel (Aguirre) and husband Jose Sierra, Beatrice (Aguirre) and husband Tony Camareno; Maria (Aguirre) and husband, Magdaleno Rodriguez; and 9 nieces and nephews, everyone of New Braunfels, TX.
Ruben graduated from New Braunfels High School in 1966. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps from Nov. 1967 through 1973 for which he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal with Combat “V” (Valor), Vietnam Service medal with Bronze Star, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal and Rifle Expert Badge. Ruben joined the Coast Guard after Vietnam in 1974 and retired in 1994 completing his military career as a Chief Petty Officer recruiting only the finest “Coasties” from South Central Texas. He went on to work for the U.S. Postal Service, retiring a final time in 2012.
Ruben was a very proud military veteran, always regaling friends with war stories and his adventures. His proudest post military years were celebrated as founding director of the American Legion Riders, American Legion Post 593, Converse, TX. He was a Life Member of both American Legion Post 593 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8541, San Antonio, TX. He was a member of the 1st Battalion, 9th Marines, “C” Company (The Walking Dead); as well as the Marine Corps League, Alamo Det., San Antonio.
And last but not least, he would want to acknowledge the friendships over the many years on the Chili Cookoff circuit with his numerous, awesome fellow chili cookers. Ruben was always surrounded and blessed with great dedicated family and friends. He has gone to join several of them who were surely waiting to greet him when he reached the “Light.”
Semper Fi, Marine.
Visitation for Ruben will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 11am at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with a service beginning at 12:30pm with interment to follow at Ft Sam Houston National Cemetery.
