On Tuesday, October 29, 2019, Marilyn L. Anton, loving mother, grandmother, sister, & friend to all, passed away at the age of 67. Until the very end, Marilyn fought a courageous and dignified battle against her Stage 4 liver cancer. Marilyn was born on May 28, 1952 in Houston, TX to Rex and Lorraine Brown. She is survived by her significant other, Mario Barboza; 1 son, David J. Anton of Dallas, TX; and 1 daughter, Jennifer L. Anton of New Braunfels, TX. She had many family members that were all very special to her; including her partner, her 2 children, her 5 grandchildren, and her 3 siblings. Marilyn passed peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. She was a kind, free spirited human being, always putting others first. She dearly loved all of her family & friends, as well as her beloved pets: Chula, Mr. Man, and the kitties. She will be truly missed by all of those whose lives she touched. A Memorial for Marilyn L. Anton will be held on Saturday November 23, 2019 from 1-5 p.m, at The Historic Faust Hotel in New Braunfels, TX. This informal Celebration-Of-Life is open to all family & friends who wish to gather in her memory. Food & drinks will be provided, and flowers may be sent through Comal Flower Shop in New Braunfels.
