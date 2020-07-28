William (Bill) J Moltz

Heaven has one more member in the heavenly choir. William J Moltz (Bill) went to be with his Lord on July 20,2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
Bill was born in Seguin, Texas on September 11, 1938 to William Sr. and Testa Moltz. He lived in New Braunfels with his sister Lenore and brothers Alan Ray and Roger Moltz for eight years before moving to Geronimo. Bill went to school at Navarro where he met Diane, the love of his life. They married in August of 1960 and moved to Buda, Texas where Diane taught school and Bill commuted to Austin where he worked for the Texas Water Development Board. It wasn’t long before son Dwayne joined the family followed by Timothy, Dawn, and Tammy. There they lived for 33 years before retiring in New Braunfels.
Bill was a kind and gentle man who had a great sense of humor and many friends. He was a “Jack of all trades” and could solve any fix-it problem, a trait that was passed on to his sons. He had many interests which included hunting, fishing, singing, dancing, bowling, golfing, traveling and wine making. He enjoyed sharing his wine with anyone who visited. He was very proud of his German heritage. Bill and Diane hosted many families from Germany who were visiting for Wurstfest which resulted in long time friendships. He was always proud to speak his German with his new friends.
Bill was involved in many organizations including Buda City Council, Knights of Columbus, Buda Volunteer Firefighters, New Braunfels Gemischter Chor Harmonie, N.B German American Society, Partnership Committee, Goodtime Polka & Waltz Club, and the National German Society. Women’s softball in Austin was another interest of his where he coached his wife’s team to a city championship.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents, William and Testa and brother Alan Ray Moltz. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Diane, his son Dwayne(Dedra), Timothy(Lisa), daughters Dawn and Tammy(Darren Kowalski). Grandchildren: Lindsie Moltz, Callie Wills, Tanner Moltz, Taylor Hannifen, and Kayla Bradley. One great granddaughter, Leighton Hannifen.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Gemischter Chor Scholarship Fund at 783 Timber Drive, N.B. 78130 or Hope Hospice at 611 N. Walnut, N.B. 78130.
Services will be at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church 386 N. Castell. The Funeral Mass will be at 2:00 with the rosary at 1:30 prior to the mass. Please visit our website at https://everloved.com/life-of/william-moltz-jr/
Commented