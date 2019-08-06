Elgin Otto Ott, born February 13, 1936 in New Braunfels, Texas, went to join the Lord on July 31, 2019 in Schertz, Texas at the age of 83. Elgin is preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Mary Ott and his first wife, Margaret Wenzel Ott. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Ann Boeck Ott and his 4 children, Gloria Densberger (husband-Jim); James Ott (wife-Brenda); Diane Ott-Densberger (husband-Jeff) and Sandra Ott and his step-children, Jamie Chapman and Jim Boeck (wife-Terry), along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other loving family members.
Elgin graduated from New Braunfels High School in 1954 and after graduation, he enlisted in the Air National Guard of Texas and the USAF Reserve. He proudly served as an Aircraft Maintenance Technician. He received a Faithful Service Medal and was Honorably Discharged in December 1962.
Elgin enjoyed a long career in Civil Service as a Construction Inspector at Randolph AFB, where he retired in 1994.
He had a love of listening and dancing to country music and he shared his love for music with Ann as they followed their favorite band (Darrell McCall) around Texas in their RV with their dog. Elgin also loved fishing and would never pass up a fishing trip to the Coast.
Elgin will always be remembered for his generosity, honesty, kindness and the willingness to help anyone in need. His love of life will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019, from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at the Schertz Funeral Home with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass will be conducted on Tuesday, August 5, 2019, 10:00am, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Selma, Texas, with the interment to follow at Selma Cemetery No. 2
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to The Alzheimer’s Association.
You are invited to sign the electronic guestbook at www.schertzfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are with:
Schertz Funeral Home
Commented