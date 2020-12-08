Frances Sanchez Cantu of New Braunfels, Texas gained her wings to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on Friday, December 4, 2020 at the age of 79. She passed away peacefully at home with her family who loved her so deeply.
Visitation will be held Thursday, December 10, 2020, from 5:00PM to 8:00PM with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00PM at Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche St. in San Marcos. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, December 11, 2020, at 10:00AM at Holy Family Catholic Church, 245 S. Hidalgo Ave. in New Braunfels. Interment will follow in the Comal Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Jimmy Castillo of Pennington Funeral Home, San Marcos, Texas. 512-353-4311 ~ www.penningtonfuneralhome.com
