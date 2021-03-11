Roger R. Lagunas, 58, passed away February 23, 2021 peacefully surrounded by his loved ones. Roger was born in New Braunfels, Texas to Jose and Gloria Lagunas. He moved to Fort Worth in 1976 but, always called New Braunfels his home. Roger lived for fun gatherings barbequing or just hanging out with family, friends and having good laughs. Roger’s character speaks volumes his kind spirit, big heart and beautiful memories will be forever imbedded our souls.
Roger maybe gone from our site yet, he is not forgotten. Although we are apart, his spirit lives forever in our hearts.
Roger was preceded in death by his father, Jose H. Lagunas.
Roger is survived by his mother Gloria R. Lagunas, sister, Rachel Libby, sister, Romelia Mendoza, Son, Zachariah Lagunas, Daughter Tiffany Rodriguez, Daughter Ashley Martinez, 8 grandchildren and many friends and family. Services will be held in Fort Worth, TX.
Commented