Lynn “Joy” Schindewolf Allen shed her physical burdens and left the material plane in the morning of Friday, October 8. She is now in a better place without any struggle or pain.
Joy was born on February 15, 1949, to Jean and Kenneth Schindewolf in Richland, Washington. After her father reentered the Air Force, she grew up in Tampa, Florida and Roswell, New Mexico. Her father was later transferred to Germany, and she attended Bitburg American High School, where she graduated Valedictorian. Joy continued her education at the University of Maryland at Munich. She later moved to Tucson, Arizona, then years later to Phoenix.
Joy’s last move was to New Braunfels for retirement. She was always thankful that she and her husband made the decision to move to New Braunfels. She enjoyed living here and loved the people she met.
For the past year, Joy fought a valiant battle against her slowly failing heart and finally liver issues. Her husband and family would like to thank Joy’s medical team of Dr. Briggs and Dr. Boyd and the Christus Hospice of Central Texas for making Joy’s transition from this world to a better place a peaceful one. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Christus Hospice of Central Texas.
Joy leaves behind her husband, Bill Wiehl, her son Ben Allen and his wife Jennifer, her son Jared Allen and his wife Megan, four grandchildren (Tatum, Avery, Jack, and Lily), her sister Karen Colvin, her brother Dan Schindewolf and his wife, Christine, her brother Phil Schindewolf, her nieces, nephews and numerous other family members and friends. Joy was such a big part of everybody’s life and will be missed dearly.
