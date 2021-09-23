Jessica Gonzales, age 40, passed away at Resolute Hospital on Sunday, September 19, 2021 surrounded by all of her family. Jessica was born on January 14, 1981 in New Braunfels, Texas to Juan Gonzales and Patricia Ossorio.
Jessica loved to shop especially for her baby love. She enjoyed live music concerts and the beach. At home she was always on her phone playing games with the kids or watching TV shows from every streaming app that there is. Her children are and will be forever her greatest loves. There was nothing she wouldn’t do for them.
Jessica is survived by loving husband, Paul Perez; her children, Liora Antoinette Rodriguez, Noah James Perez, and Alexandra Nicole Saenz and Ariana Danielle Saenz; grandchild, Ava Rose Santos; and brothers and sisters, Johnny Joe Gonzales, Robert Andrew Gonzales, Patrick Gonzales, and Tiffany Ann Gonzales; step-mom, Elsa Vargas. Jessica is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, September 24, 2021 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel with a Service to begin at 7:00 PM. All services will conclude Friday evening. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
