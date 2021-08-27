Celebrating the Life of Joseph E. Munie
March 3, 1942 - July 24, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 386 Castell St., New Braunfels, Texas. Immediately following the service, family and friends are invited to a gathering in St. Mary’s Hall. Interment will be at 2 PM at Holy Cross Cemetery, 17501 Nacogdoches Road, San Antonio, Texas.
Please visit www.luxfhcares.com to see the full obituary, post a memory &/or a photo, donate to Lone Star Parkinson’s Society, plant a tree or send flowers.
