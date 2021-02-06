Pablo S. Hernandez, Jr., age 49, passed away at Resolute Hospital on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Pablo was born on July 11, 1971 in Lubbock, Texas to Pablo Hernandez, Sr. and Alejandra Moon.
Born in Lubbock, Texas and graduated from Austin High School. Pablo and his teammate Kevin Rodriquez played football together. Pablo’s hobby was working on cars with his friend Corey. After Graduation he moved to New Braunfels where he and his father rebuilt and raced cars.
Pablo is survived by his parents, Pablo Hernandez, Sr. and wife Ida Hernadez and Alejandra Moon and husband Patrick Moon; sisters, Angelica Maria Hernandez, Arwinna Adame, and Adelina Cline; nephews, Don Lee Flores, Jr., Michael Ray Flores, Paul Anthony Flores and John Castillo, Jr.; nieces, Kyhra Dowe, Lily Castillo, Kylana Cline; and great nephews, Bransen Flores and Onnyx Dowe.
Commented