Jesse Herrera Dominguez entered the gates of Heaven at the age of 68, on August 24, 2021. He was born July 7, 1953 in Cuero, Texas to the Rev. Edmundo and Eufracia Dominguez.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Antonio and Maria Gonzalez; grandchildren, Anthony and Amelia Molina, Baby Jesse and Bianca Gutierrez; son-in-law, Joe Pina Sr.; brothers, Luciano “Chano” and Guadalupe “Lolo” Dominguez; a very special nephew, Juan Miguel Valdez; godson/nephew, Joey Ramirez; and his best friends, Brother T and Sister Bea Urias.
He is survived by the love of his life of whom he celebrated 50 years with on August 18, 2021, Linda Dominguez; his daughters, his #1 Susie Pina, his go-to, Benita (Michael) Herrera, his “favorite”/his baby, Jessica Dominguez; his grandchildren, Joe Jr. (Desirae Segovia) and Jacob (Miranda Gaitan) Pina, Samuel and Luke Molina, Robert and his princess Sophie Gutierrez; his sisters, Jovita Valdez, Elena (David) Ramirez, Janie Martinez, Mary Ann (Jose) Ramirez; sisters in-law, Diana Dominguez and Frances Dominguez; his favorite nephew who was like the son he never had “Cousin Joe” Valdez. He is survived by his brothers-in-law, Cruz (Lupita), Rudy (Sandra), Ruben, Juanito (Dolores) Gonzalez; sisters-in-law, Maria “Lola” (Rudy) Soto, Sylvia (Javier) Gonzalez, Alice Reyes (Larry Rhodes), Virginia Gonzalez, Julie (Marco) Rodriguez, and Teresita (Pablo) Arias; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Our parents loved each other very much. They always said they were the love of each other’s lives. The love and bond they had for each other was unbreakable. We feel that our dad knew he wasn’t going to be able to give our mom the gifts he bought for her for their anniversary on their special day, because he gave her the gifts over a month early. He wanted to make sure she knew just how much he loved her, as he always showed her.
Our dad gave us a great life with so much love and laughter. We could not have had a better father, and our kids could not have had a better grandpa. He gave us the world, even if he didn’t want to, he would just roll his eyes and say “I guess” or “ask you mom first, she is the boss”. We are going to miss him so much but we are happy that he is rejoicing in Heaven with his family and friends.
Our dad was the life of the party. He was always joking around and making everyone laugh. He had many friends and always made new ones everywhere he went. When you think of our dad, remember all the good times and the many laughs he brought to you all. Upon thinking of him and the memories you shared with him, do not mourn his death, but celebrate his life, for it is eternal in the house of the Lord. We know that’s what he would want because that is what he told us.
We want to give a special thank you to Dr. Marks. He is an amazing physician who prayed for our dad and Susie. He shows so much compassion to all his patients and their families. A huge thanks to the amazing nurses in the ICU unit at Christus Santa Rosa-New Braunfels for taking good care of our dad and Susie. We would also like to thank MaryAnn, Blanca, and Angelina Ramirez and Rachael Martinez, for all the help they gave us and our mom at the hospital. We will be forever grateful for the times you checked on us or stayed with our dad and Susie, and for making sure we ate or got rest. A big thanks to Maria “Lola” Soto and Jess Lewis for sitting with Susie so that we could be with our dad and also take care of the things we needed to get done. We just want to let everyone know we appreciate all the thoughts and prayers because that is what kept us going. God Bless you all.
Pallbearers will be Cruz Gonzalez, Rudy Gonzalez, Michael Herrera, “Cousin Joe” Valdez, Hoyt Klaerner, Randy Campos, and Rudy Soto.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 from 6:00pm-7:00pm at Sunset Memorial Oaks Chapel. Prayer Service will be from 7:00pm – 9:00pm. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at 10:00am at Sunset Memorial Oaks Chapel. Interment to follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
