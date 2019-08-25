Leonard C. Holder, Jr., 83, of New Braunfels, Texas, went to be with the Lord, August 20, 2019, at home surrounded by his family.
He was born January 20, 1936, in Mart, Texas, son of the late Georgia Stodghill Holder and Leonard C. Holder, Sr. He was the youngest of two children. On May 29, 1959 Leonard married Patricia Rush Holder, who survives him.
After moving from Mart to Kingsville, Texas in the second grade, Leonard graduated from Henrietta B. King High School in 1954. He then attended Texas A&I University for two years before transferring to The University of Texas at Austin where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Economics in 1958. While attending The University of Texas, Leonard was a founding member of the UT Rodeo Club. Also during this time Leonard served our country as a member of the United States Naval Reserve. A duty he proudly fulfilled for six years. Upon graduation Mr. Holder moved to the Rio Grande Valley where he started his family and professional career. He was a Senior Marketing Executive for Employers Insurance of Texas from 1960 until his retirement in 1989. Before moving to New Braunfels in 2005, Leonard was a member of the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Posse from 1969 through 2003.
Leonard is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Leonard (Tres) C. Holder III and Taryn of Dallas, TX; son and daughter-in-law Daniel L. Holder and Lori of Fort Worth, TX; and daughter and son-in-law, Kristin M. Satsky and Wade of New Braunfels, TX. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Mr. Holder was preceded in death by his sister Gwendolyn Holder West.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday August 31, 2019 at Freedom Fellowship Church in New Braunfels at 4pm.
