Stacie Robyn Younts, age 50, passed away unexpectedly in her New Braunfels home on November 5, 2019. She was born in Rapid City, South Dakota on December 26, 1968 to Daniel and Lindie Mitchell. Stacie married her husband, Bobby J Younts November 24, 2013.
Stacie loved adventure, travel, and trying new things. Her family trips around the country and to Canada were some of her favorite times.
Stacie had taught for 25 years and worked at Smithson Valley High School for the past 22 years. She taught Geography, Psychology and Sociology. She was named Department Head in 2017. She loved engaging and challenging her students. In her tenure, she taught over 5000 students.
Stacie is survived by her husband Bobby Younts; six children Bethany Ferrill(Robert), Mitchell Kramps(Jennifer), Chelsea Kramps, Jack Kramps, Mackenzie Kramps, and Trevor Kramps; her stepsons Daniel and Bobby; her sister and husband, Krisan Mitchell and Ron Clewell(niece Katie); her sister Nila Dowell(nephews Dillon and Ethan); as well as her 8 grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held November 30, 2019 from 2-6 at the Elks Lodge at 353 S Seguin Ave in New Braunfels for family and friends to come together and remember Stacie.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the GoFundMe set up in her name to benefit the Mindfulness Room at SVHS. It can be found at gf.me/u/wn4sky. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com/obituaries
