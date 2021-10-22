Text Obituary On: Bryleigh Zaye Shullanberger
On October 20th, 2021 at 2:00 in the afternoon, Bryleigh Zaye Shullanberger was released from her earthly body and put on her heavenly raiment. She passed away at the age of 10 in the arms of her father, mother, and big brother at her “spot” on Bryleigh’s couch in her home in New Braunfels, Texas. She was given a terminal diagnosis of Metachromatic Leukodystrophy at the age of 2 and beat the odds by nearly reaching her 11th birthday, which would have been on November 1st. Until her diagnosis, Bryleigh was a fiercely independent and strong willed little girl who, had fate been different, would have surely been quite a handful for Corbin and Kaprice to handle. After her diagnosis, every ability and milestone that she attained was quickly taken from her, leaving her entirely dependent on her family and caregivers to take care of her. Bryleigh has always had an amazing team to back her. Led by her mom, Kaprice, Bryleigh was surrounded with loving, caring people from beginning to end.
Her diagnosis, coupled with community support, inspired the creation of the Believing for Bryleigh Foundation, a non-profit organization that is dedicated to helping families around the world that are affected by MLD. Her role as the “face” of B4B has helped the organization to raise well over 1 million dollars to date.
Since her diagnosis, her activities became much more limited, but her favorite things were being held, snuggling, getting her toes and fingernails painted by mom, and spending time in the pool. She also continued school at home several days a week, but frequently got written up for sleeping in class.
Bryleigh has touched so many people within the community of New Braunfels as well as across the country and beyond. She came here on a mission to make the world a better place and to make us better people, and she did it in the way that she knew it had to be done. She would be so happy to see that all of her efforts produced tremendous fruit. She is survived by her father Corbin, mother Kaprice, brother Brixton, and grandparents Zane and Connie Shullanberger, and grandfather Roger Reinhard. A Celebration of Life will be held at Oakwood Baptist Church at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 23, 2021. In lieu of flowers, Bryleigh’s family would like donations to be made to the Believing for Bryleigh Foundation. Go to believe4b.org and click the donate button. please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com
