Margaret “Maggie” Jones Berry

Maggie Jones Berry of New Braunfels, Texas passed away peacefully on Friday evening, June 11, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas.
Services will be held Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 10:00 am at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 386 N Castell Avenue, New Braunfels, TX 78130. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 from 5:00-9:00 pm (Rosary at 7 pm) at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa Street, New Braunfels, TX 78130. Interment will be conducted at a later date at the Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Goldthwaite, TX.
Born Lillie Margaret Jones on April 21, 1954 in Dallas, Texas to J.B. and Mary Ann Jones, Maggie lived her early years in Irving, Texas. She graduated from MacArthur High School in 1972 and was a member of the MacArthur Cardettes drill team. She went on to graduate from the University of North Texas with a degree in accounting. She was a controller for the Dr. Pepper Bottling Company in Dallas, Texas, and also the Big Red and 7 Up Bottling Companies in San Antonio, Texas. She worked for KLN Steel Products in San Antonio, Texas; Coldwell Banker in New Braunfels as a real estate agent; New Braunfels Utilities; and she retired from Pilgrim Mortgage in San Antonio in 2019.
In February, 1991, Maggie met the love of her life and future husband while skiing with her ski club in Colorado. She and Delbert Killion Berry were married on April 9, 1994 in San Antonio, Texas. She thrilled in her role as wife and mother, and cherished her boys, Charlie and Jason. Her husband, sons, brothers, sisters, in-laws, nieces, nephews, aunt, and cousins will all vouch for Maggie’s deep love for her family. She attended various family gatherings and events, even when it required traveling many miles. She had an infectious and beautiful laugh and smile. She especially loved and was loved by her numerous nieces and nephews.
Maggie was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in New Braunfels, where she devoted hours in volunteer work and service. A deeply religious person, Maggie is now in the presence of her Lord. She is free of any cancer and pain, and where she is, all is well.
Maggie was preceded in death by her parents, J.B. and Mary Ann Jones; her baby sister, Elise Marie Jones; her brother-in-law, James Kitchens Jr; and her niece, Susan Marie Burns.
She is survived by her husband, Delbert Berry and sons, Charlie Newton Berry and Jason Michael Berry of New Braunfels; brother Martin Jones (Gayle) of Richardson, Texas; Sisters Ann Jones, Jan Kitchens, and Teresa DeLay of Plano, Texas; Sister Cathy Greeson (Sonny) of Lisbon, Louisiana; Sister Nancy Harris of Henderson, Texas; brother Bob Jones (Linda) of Northlake, Texas; Brother-in-law Darrell Berry of Bulverde, Texas; Sister-in-law Danna Puckett (Neal) of Liberty Hill, Texas; and 25 nieces and nephews.
Commented