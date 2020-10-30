Priscilla I Schaefer went to be with her lord on October 24, 2020 , she was born October 19, 1937 in New Braunfels, Tx to Milton and Helena Wahl (née Glenewinkel).
Preceded in death by her beloved husband Elgin, her parents, brothers Malford Wahl, Arthur Glenewinkel and sister-in-law Adeline Glenewinkel. She is survived by her sons Michael Schaefer ( Jes) , David Schaefer, daughter Loren Scholl ( Russell) grandson Colt Scholl and sister-in-law Alice Wahl.
A memorial service will be held November 7, 2020 at 10:00 am at Grace Church 3240 FM 725, New Braunfels. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hope Hospice, Alzheimer’s or Grace Church. Due to Covid restrictions, masks are required and there will be no food reception following the service
