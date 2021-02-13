Loving uncle, brother and friend, Andrew Smyth Heyden passed away peacefully in his New Braunfels home on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 at the age of 69. Andrew was born November 21st,1951 in Uvalde, Texas. He graduated from Hillcrest High School in Dallas, TX in 1970 and obtained a Bachelors Degree in International Trade in 1974 from American University in Washington DC, followed by a Masters Degree in International Trade from John Hopkins in Baltimore in 1976.
Andrew’s career included many fascinating adventures. He worked for Li & Fung company, living out of Hong Kong handling worldwide trading, for over ten years. He spent another ten years working for the National Council for US China Trade out of Washington, DC, as well as another eight years importing, exporting and designing for Mottahedah Co out of New York, New York. He also worked with the New York Metropolitan Opera until his retirement.
When Andrew’s family and friends remember him, there are many fond memories of the colorful, enthusiastic stories he shared about his life around the world. His passions included baking, fine art, performing arts and family history. Andrew could tell us the history of any family heirloom and loved sharing this history with all generations of Smyth family members.
Andrew was preceded in death by his best friend and mother, Besty Smyth Heyden Brown and his father Richard Lawrence Heyden, Sr. He is survived by his brother Richard Lawrence Heyden Jr (spouse Cyndi) of New Braunfels, TX and his sister Kathleen Heyden Heidenreich of Fairview, TX. He also leaves behind his nieces and nephews including their spouses: Anna Christina Heidenreich Helmer, Max Alexander Heidenreich Jr, Amy Heidenreich Alsup, Jennifer Heyden Collier and James Thomas Heyden, along with many great nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. He also leaves behind his beloved dog Lihai who now resides with friends.
There will be a virtual memorial service for Andrew on Saturday, February 20th at 5:00pm. For additional information about how to attend the virtual service, please email andrewheydenmemorial@gmail.com. Graveside services are pending and will be scheduled at a later date in Uvalde, TX.
In remembrance of Andrew Heyden, in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Brauntex Performing Arts Theatre in New Braunfels, TX.
