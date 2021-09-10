Dorothy Rae Steen

Dorothy was born in Robstown, Texas, to Ervin Whitehead and Florence (Ingram) Whitehead, on February 13, 1932, and went home to be with our Lord on August 25, 2021.
Dorothy grew up in Robstown, Texas, where she graduated from high school. She then attended Delmar School of Music and graduated with a degree in music and education. Later in life, Dorothy returned to college at North Texas State University where she received a Master of Special Education. She taught special education for 20 years in Hillsboro, San Antonio, and Corpus Christi, Texas. Dorothy impacted many children with her teaching in the special education field. She loved to play the piano and did so at various churches throughout her life. She also had a passion for the outdoors and travel. Her family was the most important thing to her.
Dorothy is survived by her two loving sons Clayton T. Gaston (and wife Debbie Gaston) and Alvin W. Caldwell Jr. (Bill) (and wife Sabrina Caldwell), six grandchildren and one great grandchild. She is preceded in death by her parents, and husbands, William B. Gaston, Alvin Caldwell Sr., and Joel W. Steen.
Dorothy will be missed by so many and remembered for her love of people and music. The world was better with her in it, without her we will be missing a part of us everyday.
Visitation will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Oakwood Baptist Church 2154 Loop 337 New Braunfels, TX 78130. Funeral Service will begin at 10:00 a.m. Followed by a 3:00 p.m. Graveside Service to be held at Mission Burial Park North 20900 IH 10 West San Antonio, TX 78257.
