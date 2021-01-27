The world has lost one its best. Fred Murdaugh Clifford started life on December 10, 1929 in St. Petersburg, Florida, and ended it with a lifetime of great stories, loving memories, and dedicated friends in New Braunfels, Texas on January 18, 2021.
Fred was born only two months after the start of the Great Depression, and spent much of his early years in a boarding home because his father absconded and his mother, Dorothy, struggled to care for a young boy. After high school, Fred joined the Air Force, where he served during the Korean War searching for and rescuing downed pilots. While Fred was attending the University of Texas after his honorable discharge in 1953, he met a young beauty from Karnes City, Texas at a YWCA dance. That young lady, Betty Lou Rosenbrock, married Fred on October 28, 1961, in Austin, Texas. Soon after, Fred and Betty packed their bags to start Fred’s long career as an electronic technician at Sandia National Laboratories in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Fred was a helluva dominoes player and took no prisoners when playing Hearts, but his best and true calling was as a husband and a dad. His son, Dwain, was born 1966 followed by his daughter, Karen, in 1968. Fred and Betty took their kids on numerous camping trips to Colorado, trips to Florida and Dallas to visit Fred’s mother, stepfather, and aunts, and annual visits to see Betty’s extended family in and around Kenedy and Port Lavaca, Texas.
Fred retired in 1994 and he and Betty moved to a house in the beautiful Hill Country of Texas. After raising his family with a good job for many years, Fred kept his promise to God and set about volunteering for CASA, Habitat for Humanity, the Lion’s Club, tutored reading for elementary school kids, and helped with many volunteer opportunities at his church. Fred also kept his body healthy by swimming multiple times a week and walking daily.
In Fred’s retirement, he found a rekindled interest in history, especially about British history, including Winston Churchill but most of all Queen Elizabeth, for whom Fred harbored the greatest admiration and interest. Complementing this interest in history, Fred and Betty took a great many trips with the Elderhostel group, which allowed them to visit places all over the world while learning from experts about the history of those places.
As longtime residents of New Braunfels, Fred and Betty made a long list of friends in their community, especially at their church, New Braunfels Christian Church. Fred made it a habit to meet regularly for coffee with buddies like Lavaine Kester, Boyd Durham, Fred Golike, and Bill Alldaffer. It was these visits, or just playing dominoes with friends and family, that found Fred at his most lovable and happiest.
Fred leaves a long list of people that love him, including his wife of 59 years, Betty; his kids, Karen and her husband Patrick Kelly, and Dwain and his wife Kristin Garrett; his granddaughter Veronica Ford (formerly Sara Clifford); sister-in-law Sandra Lauw, and her husband Henry; sister-in-law Clarice Sanchez and her daughters, Melissa and Tiffany; brother-in-law Walter Rosenbrock Sr., his wife Velmer, and their children Curtis, Danny, Jeff, and Sherry; sister-in-law Bernice and Joe Cryer, and their children Debbie Remmers and her daughters, Misty and Sharon, and nephews Joe “Bud” Cryer and his wife, Peggy, and their son, Chad and wife Rachel, Michael Cryer and his wife, Velvet; cousin Barbara “Barby” Andrews; and of course, his “little sweetheart”, Terry Lynn Langley.
Due to the COVID pandemic a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please visit his website at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/10012545 to leave your memories and condolences for the family.
