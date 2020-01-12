Fortunato Morales, Jr., age 82, and a resident of Seguin, passed away Tuesday afternoon, January 7, 2020 at Guadalupe Regional Medical Center in Seguin. Mr. Morales was born on October 14, 1937 in New Braunfels to the late Fortunato Morales, Sr. and Maria Del Refugio Garcia Morales. For many years Fortunato worked as a weaver for the Mission Valley Textile Mills. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Lalo Morales and Chencho Morales; sisters, Frances Castilleja and Connie Farias. Survivors include his wife, Manuelita Morales; daughters, Enriqueta Alvarado, Erlinda Morales and Javier Morales; grandchildren, Darlene Garza and husband, Steve, Samuel P. Delgado and wife, Michelle, Justin C. Delgado and wife, Sarah, Kevin N. Ramos and wife, Michelle, Rhianna N. Juarez, Javier Morales, Jr. and wife, Cassandra and Joshua Morales and wife, Becky; 16 great-grandchildren; brothers, Jesse Morales, Joe Morales and Guillermo Morales. In addition, Fortunato is survived by his sister, Alice Flores. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at The Rock Church, 1201 W. Court St., Seguin, TX 78155, with the funeral service beginning at 7:00 PM. All services will end at the conclusion of the funeral on Tuesday evening. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
Commented