Carla Ann Leighton was a caring wife, mother, Lala, and friend. She passed away unexpectedly on March 19, 2021 at the age of 59 in New Braunfels, TX. She was born in Attleboro, MA to Louis and Janet Leighton on August 25, 1961.
Carla was preceded in death by her mother Janet and father Louis. She is survived by her husband Dana Schmidt; her daughter, Arielle (Kyle Powell) Campbell; her two stepchildren Evan (Irena) Schmidt, and Kaylin (Quentin) Houston; and her grandchildren Hadley, Annyn, Quincy, and Talon. She will be missed by many other relatives and friends.
There will be no service at her request.
Commented