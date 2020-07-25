Joyce Katherine Loehman passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at home on July 22, 2020 at 93 years old. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Joyce was born on August 5, 1926 to William and Elizabeth Seipel in San Antonio. She married her high school sweetheart, Lloyd Loehman in 1948. She and Lloyd were married for almost 72 years. Early in their marriage, they moved to the farm in Bracken, Texas, where they lived the rest of their lives in what is now referred to as Garden Ridge, Texas. She became the mother of three children, Kathy, Ken, and Joel.
She received her Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Texas at Austin in 1947. During the early years of their marriage, Joyce stayed home to raise the children and helped Lloyd with their family business and performed the many farm duties required to maintain the property, animals, and business. Later, Joyce resumed her teaching career which had started in San Antonio. She joined the team of professionals at Comal Elementary. She remained at Comal Elementary for over 22 years, teaching 2nd and 3rd graders.
As Joyce’s children and grandchildren grew up, they encountered many people who remembered her as their 2nd or 3rd grade teacher. She was a favorite to many and fair to all.
After her retirement, she and Lloyd traveled as much as they could. Many trips were to Europe, all over the United States and on several cruises. She was an outstanding cook and seamstress and passed those talents on to the younger generation. Joyce was content by herself, reading or playing puzzles, but equally happy with others in light conversation or in playing her favorite, 42. She was quick with her wit, always giving an honest opinion, but also accepting others’ decisions. She will always be remembered as a caring, involved and supportive mom, grandmother and great-grandmother.
With all the accolades that could be laid out in honor of Joyce, she always turned the credit to someone else. She avoided the limelight and was the one who wanted to remain in the background and watch so others could shine. It was one of her many quiet strengths.
Joyce was predeceased by her husband, Lloyd; her parents, William and Elizabeth Seipel; one brother, William Seipel; and sister, June Acree. She is survived by her three children and spouses: Kathy Creel (Reno Engel); Ken Loehman (Alicia), and Joel Loehman (Barbara). Other survivors are grandchildren: Scott and Jill Creel, Laurissa and Nick Dennis, Megan and Tim Read, Sarah and Levi Johnson, Jason Loehman, Justin Loehman, and Lauren and Jenny Inthanousay. She had eleven great-grandchildren, Connor and Lindsay Creel; Reagan and Kelly Dennis; Natalee, Brighton, and Noelle Read; Elliott and Oliver Johnson; and Jackson and Logan Loehman.
The family wishes to extend their warmest appreciation for the loving care Joyce received over the past two years. Special thanks to caretakers Barbara Donnelly, Anna Friesenhahn and Liz Ellis and to Embrace Hospice.
No services are planned at this time. Memoriams may be made to the charity of your choice.
