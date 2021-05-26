Judy Beth Pape was born to Burl Roe & Virgie Estes (Chambers) Brown on August 18, 1948 in Wichita Falls, Texas. She passed from this life surrounded by her family on May 21, 2021 in New Braunfels, Texas at the age of 72.
Judy attended Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, TX. She grew up attending the First Baptist Church of Wichita Falls and was a devoted Christian. Judy retired from HEB after 25 years of dedicated service. Judy enjoyed traveling the United States and Europe and spending time with her family and friends. She had a great since of humor and loved to laugh.
Judy was preceded in death by her father and mother and her siblings, Douglas Brown, Bobby Brown, Ricky Brown, Linda Hefler, Patricia Sosebee and Sharon Mawson.
She is survived by her daughters, Christine Darr and Toni Bynum & husband, Reynaldo Saenz, Jr.; sons, Gregory Pape & his wife, Danette Meder and Paul Pape, Jr.; grandchildren, Ryan Bogert & wife, Bbecka, Brittany Bynum, Lindsey Bynum, Kyle Darr, Madison Darr and Tai Meder-Brown and seven great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother in-law, Orville Sosebee; sisters in-law, Elizabeth Brown, Debbie Brown and Mary Brown and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 6:00 PM on Friday, May 28, 2021 followed by a Memorial Service from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Texas.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Reynaldo Saenz, Jr., Ryan Bogert, Kyle Darr, Tai Meder-Brown, Izic Bogert and Boston Byrum.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to any Autism Charity of your choice.
