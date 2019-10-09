Vanessa “Kelly” Reininger, age 61, passed away October 5, 2019 in New Braunfels, TX. She was born in Myrtle Beach, SC on July 31, 1958 in to Earl & Barbara Tritt. She was a loving wife, mother, and friend who will be dearly missed.
Despite her hectic schedule, family was Kelly’s passion and delight. She grew up spending summers with her beloved Grandmother, Siblings, and Cousins. A loving Mother, she enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, especially over the holidays. She was also an avid traveler, visiting 5 Continents, taking 14 Cruises, enjoyed sailing, hiking, biking, and numerous trips to beaches around the world.
She is survived by her Husband, Andrew Reininger; Daughters, Ashley & Lindsey Vitek; Sister, Leslie Tatum; Brothers, Earl Tritt III, Christopher Tritt, & Damon Tritt.
The funeral services will be 1pm, Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Chapel, 1701 Austin Hwy, San Antonio, TX 78218. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
Commented