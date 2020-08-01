Maria Anita Teran, 74, of New Braunfels, passed away peacefully on Thursday July 30, 2020 in New Braunfels. Born on June 6, 1946 in New Braunfels, she was the daughter of the late Juan Morales and Maria Cardenas Morales.
Maria Anita is survived by her children, Rosemary Leal (Jose Gomez), Francisco Sauceda Jr (Jackie),
Rene Sauceda (Regina Sauceda), Jacob Sauceda (Adela). Her grandchildren Ruben, Fabian & Erica Leal, Angela Farbin & Frankie Sauceda III, James, Mikal and Matthew Sauceda, Jacob Jr & Zachary Sauceda. 11 great grandkids to include the late Jayden Herrera and her companion Silverio Zuniga.
She enjoyed spending time with her brothers and sisters reminiscing about childhood days.
A visitation will be held at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 5:00-9:00 PM with a prayer service to be held at 7:00 PM. All services will end at the conclusion of the visitation.
Commented