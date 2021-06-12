Maria H. Caballero of New Braunfels passed away Monday, June 7, 2021 in New Braunfels at Christus Santa Rosa at the age of 86. She was born April 1, 1935 in Marion, Texas to Leonardo S. Hernandez and Gregoria Rodriguez Hernandez.
She was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church and the Union Funebre De Padres Familiares No. 1 of New Braunfels.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Fulgencio L. Caballero Sr.; daughter Zulema Caballero; infant son Fulgencio Caballero; brothers Jesus “Chopes” Hernandez, Sr., Leonardo R. “Paipa” Hernandez, Sr., grandson Ernesto C. Caballero.
Survivors are sons Juan H. Caballero, Sr. and his wife Eugenia, Fulgencio L. Caballero, Jr. and Mario Caballero; daughters Adelita C. Cruz and her husband Francisco Felipe, Leticia Rodriguez and her husband Francisco, Maria Victoria Lincon; brother Carlos Hernandez; sisters Cruz Rosa Zavala and her husband Juan, Rosario Gonzalez, Isabel Campos and her husband Samuel, Antonia Hernandez; 20 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren plus numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 16, 2021 beginning at 8:30 AM with a Rosary to be recited at 9:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church, 245 S. Hidalgo Ave., New Braunfels, Texas. Interment will follow in the Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery #2 on FM 482.
Serving as pallbearers will be Felipe Cruz, Juan Caballero, Jr., John Paul Garza, Paul Caballero, Juan Pablo Caballero and Oscar Garza. Honorary pallbearers will be Isaac Caballero, Juana Iris Caballero, Monica Marie Garza, Connie Marie Cruz, Valerie Marie Cruz and Tracie Villarruel.
Arrangements in care of Jimmy Castillo of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche, San Marcos, Texas78666. 512-353-4311 ~ www.penningtonfuneralhome.com
