The Honorable Reverend Hilmar J. Flugrath ascended to Heaven October 16, 2020. Reverend Flugrath was born June 19, 1932, in New Braunfels, Texas at the home behind Handy Corner. When he was nine, he moved with his family to the Dairy Farm owned by his father in Blanco, Texas. When he married, he took over Handy Corner Lumber Company on Landa and Walnut Streets for 30 years and eventually moved his lumber company to Sattler, Texas. He built one church in Blanco and two in New Braunfels, as well as numerous church congregations in New Braunfels and San Marcos. He loved to work with his hands and helped Flugrath Construction with the septics. He often took his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren on his lawnmower because he loved them so and they loved him. His life was filled with God and continued on until death. We will miss the man who built his family on God and love.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Julia Dannheim Flugrath; his sister and her husband, Lee and Henry McClain; in-laws Ceasar and Ruby Sasse; son-in-law Robert A. Rodriguez; daughter-in-law Marla Sanders Flugrath, and infant son James Daniel Flugrath.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia Sasse Flugrath; children and spouses, John and Lisa Flugrath, David Flugrath, Brenda Rodriguez, Randy and Debbie Flugrath, and Robert Flugrath and Sashia; twelve grandchildren, Penny Willis, John Flugrath and wife Allison, Angela Varni, Crystal Kinman, Kaylee Martin and husband Jake, Jordan Flugrath, Julia Flugrath, Rebecca Roberts and husband David; Troy Flugrath, Andrew Flugrath, Luke Flugrath and wife Anica, and Joshua Flugrath, Robert A. Rodriguez II and Katie Flood Rodriguez; as well as twenty-three great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Sunday, October 25, 2020, 1:00-3:00PM at Real Life Community Church, 1615 FM 1044, New Braunfels, Texas. Funeral Service will follow at 3:00PM. Services will conclude after the church service.
Memorial donations may be made to Real Life Community Church in New Braunfels.
Arrangements entrusted to Jimmy Castillo of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche St., San Marcos, Texas. 512-353-4311 ~ www.penningtonfuneralhome.com
