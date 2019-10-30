Donovan Winkelhorst, 20, of New Braunfels, TX passed away Sunday morning, October 27, 2019. He was born in San Antonio, TX on October 4, 1999 to Dallas Winkelhorst and Kimberly Elder McCurry. He was raised in Seguin and New Braunfels and he graduated from Premier High School in New Braunfels. Donovan is survived by his father Dallas Winkelhorst and his step-mother, Jennifer; his mother, Kimberly McCurry and his step-father, Bliu McCurry; brother, Ashton McCurry; sister, Kaylah Winkelhorst; grandparents, Don and Monika Elder and Jack and Barbara Winkelhorst; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was loved more than words can describe. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the Thomason Funeral Home, 14700 Ranch Rd. 12 N., Wimberley, TX. For more information, please visit www.thomasonfuneralhome.com (512) 847-2226.
