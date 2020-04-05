Marcelina Ligas

Marcelina “Margie” Ligas went to be with the Lord Monday, March 30, 2020 at the age of 76. She was born in New Braunfels, Texas on April 27, 1943 to Esteban and Romana Ligas. Margie was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Pedro Ligas and Emilio Ligas; and sister, Lucy Martinez. She is survived by sisters, Isabel Castillo and Anna Ligas and numerous nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews, who she loved so dearly.
Margie was a gifted seamstress for many years. She was a devout Catholic, praying the Rosary several times a day, and a prayer warrior for her family. Margie will always be remembered for enjoying time in her gardens, caring for her flowers and nurturing all of God’s earth and creation.
Due to today’s current events, a private Funeral Mass was held for Margie at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Braunfels, Texas. She was laid to rest at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church – New Braunfels www.hfnb.org. A Memorial Mass will be planned for a later date.
