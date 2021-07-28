John Edward Crocker was born in Houston, Texas on April 28, 1956. He passed away on July 21, 2021.
He spent his wonderful childhood years in Caldwell, TX and would often share fond memories of running barefoot by the water and riding horses in the fields. He moved to New Braunfels when he was 11 and graduated New Braunfels High School, where he met his high school sweetheart, Beth, whom he married on January 20, 1973 and spent 48 years loving.
John, whose favorite moniker was “Pop,” loved cracking potty jokes, taking his granddaughters on dates, and texting his children and grandchildren “I love you” every day. He truly believed he was the “coolest old fart” ever, and if you didn’t believe him, you could just ask him. He never missed an opportunity for a witty, sarcastic comment, and he sincerely enjoyed lovingly picking on everyone he knew. He relished being a Pop, and, being a truck driver, bragged on his children and grandchildren at every opportunity all over the United States, especially about how they all “looked like him.” He loved reading historical fiction, conversation, and sharing popsicles and Sprite with his grandchildren before dinner. Sitting in his favorite chair at the kitchen table talking with his family, watching old westerns, and repeating the same stories over and over again were some of his favorite things to do. All of his grandchildren were his “favorites,” and he truly had a devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary.
Pop is survived by his loving wife Beth and five children: Sharon Escareno (AJ), Katie Perez (Andrew), Rick Crocker, Theresa Jones (Chris), and Brent Crocker (Mary). He also had 13 grandchildren, whom he adored: Makayla, Evy, Seeley, and Guin Escareno; Lili, Mena, Gianna, Sera, and Lucy Perez; Dani and Max Jones; and Lea and Anna Crocker. He is also survived by four sisters: Rosemary Schoenfield, Theresa Williams, Lily Zboni and Sarah Pivonka. He is pre-deceased by his daughter Renee Crocker, his grandson, T.J. Samples, and his parents, Ruben “Blackie” Crocker and Alma “Bobbie” White Crocker.
Visitation starts at 5pm to 7 pm with a Rosary to be recited at 6pm, Friday, July 30 at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Saturday, July 31, at 10am with burial to follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park Cemetery.
