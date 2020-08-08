On August 1, 2020, Rogelio (Rocky) Valdez passed from this life to be with our Lord. Rocky was born Aug. 2, 1945 to Luis Valdez and LuzValdez. He was preceded in death by his parents, by sisters Sopia V. Camerano, Opelia V. Martinez, Horbencia Valdez, Maria V. Garza, Brothers Luis Valdez Sr., Ruben Valdez and brothers-in-law Guadalupe (Lupe) Vargas and Pascupl Rodriguez. He is survived by sisters Rosa V. Vargas, Engarcia V. Rodriguez, brothers Guadalupe (Juan) Valdez (Lupe) and Arturo Valdez. Also survived by numerous loving nephews and nieces. Visitation will be at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, 415 S. Business 35, on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm Rosary will be that evening at 7:00 pm The Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 10:00 am at Holy Family Catholic Church. Interment to follow at St. Peter and Paul Cemetery number one.
