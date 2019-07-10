Franklin Otto Preusser, 85, of New Braunfels, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 at his home. Born on November 1, 1933 in New Braunfels, he was the son of the late Marvin Preusser and Alide Zunker Preusser.
A visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel. A graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. To leave a message for the family,
please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
